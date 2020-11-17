Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who opened fire on deputy

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the person who opened fire on a deputy early Monday morning.

According to the department, Craig Harwart, 55, of Gilmer, was arraigned Tuesday, on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, which is a first degree felony.

Harwart remains hospitalized after officials say he fired several shots inside and outside a convenience store shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. Gilmer Police officers and deputies rushed to the CEFCO at U.S. Highway 271 and State Highway 300 in Gilmer after receiving reports of shots fired.

No one at the store was injured at the store.

Harwart’s bond has been set at $250,000.

Law officers spotted the shooter’s vehicle traveling south on Highway 300 going toward Longview, which set off a chase that extended from Upshur County into northern Gregg County, the sheriff said.

During the chase, the suspect opened fire on officers in pursuit, he said.

The suspect initially alluded capture but a short time later when law officers approached the person’s residence, the suspect opened fire again, striking the vehicle of an Upshur County deputy, the sheriff said.

Law officers from multiple agencies blocked roads leading to the person’s residence.

At about 5 a.m., the suspect went to where law officers had gathered nearby and opened fire again setting off a shootout, the sheriff said. This is when the deputy and suspect were hit by gunfire.

The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation, the sheriff said.