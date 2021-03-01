UT Health Science Center staffer arrested for allegedly slapping schizophrenia patient in the face

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A UT Health Science Center employee was arrested earlier this month for allegedly slapping a schizophrenia patient in the face.

Lavinya Denise Warren, 45, was accused by the elderly patient of an incident that happened on February 1. A warrant obtained by KETK News alleges that Warren put her in an “arm lock”, led her back to her room, and hit her “with an open hand on the right side of her face.”

The victim also said that in a separate incident, Warren hit her in the chest. She said that it “hurt but did not leave a mark.”

Tyler police reviewed security footage, which allegedly recorded Warren forcefully walking the victim down the hallway back to her room. Warren “appears to shove the victim into the room and them attempts to hold the door shut, preventing her from leaving the room.”

A separate camera in the victim’s room “appeared to show [Warren] strike the victim with an open hand,” according to the warrant.”

Warren is charged with injury to the elderly and posted a $10,000 bond after being arrested on February 5. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

UT Health released a brief statement to KETK News about Warren, saying: “This individual is no longer employed. We have cooperated with appropriate authorities.”