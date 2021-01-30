Van Zandt County deputies arrest man after shooting incident near Mabank

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mabank man was arrested after Van Zandt County law officials believed he was involved in a shooting on County Road 2723, which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troy Wayne Baker, 48, of Mabank was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault and was booked in the Van Zandt County Jail. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Baker’s arraignment is pending and no bond has been set.

Van Zandt County deputies and Mabank police responded to the scene on Friday around 4:30 p.m. where they found one gunshot victim. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office, based on evidence and information from the scene, law officials arrested Baker on the scene.

According to Sheriff Hendrix, this incident was the third shooting in January. “All three times we have taken swift action and all three times arrests were made,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix also thanked the Mabank Police Department, the Pct 2 Constable offices and the District Attorney’s offices.