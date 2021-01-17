Van Zandt County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Crime

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Van Zandt County man was arrested on Saturday Jan. 16, after what officials say continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and indecent exposure with a child.

James Ray Hix, 40, of Van Zandt County around 10 p.m. after Sheriff Hendrix and his deputies arrested him near Grand Saline

Sheriff Hendrix released a statement regarding his arrest in a Facebook post stating:

“I will not tolerate this type of activity in Van Zandt County, our children and grandchildren will be protected and we will do everything we can to keep them safe. I want to thank Grand Saline Police Dept. and the Pct. 1 constable deputies who assisted us in taking this child predator off of the street”.

