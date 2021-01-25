Video shows man suspected of burglarizing restaurant twice in one night

CROCKETT, Texas – Crockett police believe the same man broke into a barbecue restaurant three times in just more than one month.

On Monday the man was seen on a surveillance video inside Smitty’s BBQ, 804 S. Fourth St. on two occasions, said information from the police department.

A police officer on patrol about 4:30 a.m. notice the door to the restaurant had been shattered and called the owner. A camera captured a man wearing dark clothing, gloves and face mask break the glass in the front door and once inside take money from the cash register.

About an hour later, the man returned to the restaurant and went back to the register area “as if he was looking for something,” said information from the department.

Police received information to the possible identity of the man.

After reviewing video footage, officers believe the man also broke into Smitty’s on Dec. 13.

“During the two burglaries (on the different dates) the suspect wore the same type clothing and operated in the same manner both times,” the information said.

On Sept. 4, two people broke into the restaurant and got away with the cash registers and money. One person was charged with that crime.

Police said they are not sure if the September burglary is related to the others.

Those with information can contact Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

