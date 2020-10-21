Wanted alleged drug dealer captured after dealing ‘substantial amount’ of meth

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A wanted alleged drug dealer was captured on Tuesday and charged with dealing what officials say a ‘substantial amount’ of methamphetamine.

Luther Scott Bryson, 45, was stopped during a traffic stop after traveling through the 500 block of SH 198 North in Gun Barrel City.

Bryson was also wanted by the State’s Pardon and Parole Division and was immediately handcuffed.

Officials found meth and empty baggies and the sale of the contraband.

Bryson could face a first degree felony charge for the manufacture and sale of the narcotics along with a charge for his outstanding parole warrant.