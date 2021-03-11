Warrant: Longview man shot intruder that broke in with AR-15, demanded money

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man charged with aggravated robbery was injured after one of the residents that lived there fought back.

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, 19-year-old Tiylor Green and two others allegedly broke into a Longview home back on August 30, 2020, in the 300 block of Tammy Lyn Drive, a neighborhood just off Gilmer Rd.

Green was carrying an AR-15 with a red mask on and demanded money from two people who lived there.

While he was taking cash from a wallet, a third resident snuck into the back of the house to grab a gun. He returned and fired multiple rounds at the intruders, hitting Green in the leg, according to the documents.

Green was then dropped off at a hospital in Longview and doctors called police. He denied to an officer that he was even at the home during the robbery.

The officer took a blood sample and three months later results showed that his blood matched DNA of blood found at the scene.

Officers took him into custody on February 23 after a three-month search. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.