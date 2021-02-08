Warrant: Longview murder scene covered in blood after vicious fight in front yard

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview murder scene in January was described as having “blood everywhere” following a brutal fight in the front yard.

John Houston Brown, 39, is accused of killing David Pittman back on January 11. According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Pittman appears to have died from multiple blows he suffered during a fight with Brown.

The documents stated that the fight occurred at the Triple A Estates Mobile Home Park just off the grounds of the East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview. On January 12, police received a 911 call from a woman who claimed to be a neighbor saying she could see Pittman in his home and he looked unresponsive.

When dispatchers tried to get more information from her, she hung up the phone. Officers arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m. and found Pittman dead on a couch. He appeared to have been dead “for several hours and there was blood everywhere.”

Officers found several shirts, jeans, and a paid of sneakers that were covered in blood and mud next to Pittman’s body. They also found a blood trail outside the home that led inside.

The warrant states that over the next several days, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office received several tips that Pittman’s roommate, Tabitha Garrison, and his girlfriend, Melissa Wragg, were at the home during the assault. A tip also came in to investigators that Brown was the one who assaulted Pittman.

On January 22, detectives interviewed Garrison in the Gregg County Jail. She was there on unrelated charges , but online judicial records do not reveal what she was arrested for.

Garrison told them that Wragg had brought a male friend to the home, but that he only stayed for a few minutes. After he left, she claimed Pittman accused Wragg of cheating on him with the man. She also stated that they began to fight loudly over a vape pipe.

Three days later, Wragg allegedly told investigators that she had called Brown to come pick her up during the screaming match.

Wragg said that as she was trying to leave with Brown and was getting into the truck, she saw Brown and Pittman fighting in the front yard. The warrant states that she saw Brown holding a wooden ax handle.

After pleading with Brown to stop, he allegedly said to Wragg, “He shouldn’t have been talking to you that way. You didn’t see him behind you. He had a knife and was fixing to stab you.” Wragg then told Brown “she knew David would not stab her.”

Garrison told police that Brown was then beating on her wall and when she walked out, Pittman’s face was covered in blood. Brown took off several shirts he was wearing and they put David on the couch.

The next morning, Garrison said she woke up late for work but that Pittman was alive and snoring on the couch when she left. When she returned later that day, she found Pittman dead.

Garrison told deputies that she was the original 911 caller that claimed to be the neighbor, but had not identified herself because there were warrants out for her arrest.