Wednesday traffic stop leads to drug bust, man arrested in connection with East Texas church burglaries

by: De'Anthony Taylor

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL) — An East Texas man is facing charges after police pulled him over for a traffic stop and found drugs and tools they say were used to break into several churches in Cass County.

According to the Hughes Springs Police Department, Jonathan Hamilton, 33, is charged with possession of drugs, controlled substance, burglary, and theft.

Police say they originally pulled Hamilton over Wednesday for a traffic stop violation. After getting a search warrant for having meth in his possession, officers found some of the tools Hamilton allegedly used to break into churches.

HSPD Chief Randy Kennedy says surveillance cameras from a nearby church confirms Hamilton is the burglar.

Hamilton is believed to have broken into eight to ten places of worship across the county, including cities like:

  • Linden
  • Avinger
  • Hughes Springs

Police say they are expecting more charges in this case.

