Whitehouse man charged with murder has trial moved to June

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man who has claimed self-defense for a murder last January had his trial moved to June on Thursday.

Lars Theorine, 53, is charged with killing 51-year-old Michael Reed during a bloody fight on January 2, 2020. The brawl occurred in the 400 block of Hanks Street.

The trial was moved back after a brief hearing in the 241st District Court in Tyler before Judge Jack Skeen.

When police arrived, they found a door covered in blood along with Theorine and Reed laying on the floor. An arrest warrant stated that blood covered the walls and floor.

Officers attempted CPR on Reed, but quickly determined that he was already dead. They then moved to Theorine, who muttered “He tried to kill me” to them. He repeatedly fell in and out of consciousness.

Reed’s body showed multiple defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck.

Theorine is the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Smith County Jail.