WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A Wills Point man will face nearly 12 years in federal prison due to drug trafficking crimes.

41-year-old Rickey Howard plead guilty in January to possessing methamphetamine with the intent of distribution.

The judge had also ordered Howard to pay $8000.

During his trial in 2018, prosecutors said Howard had more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his Van Zandt home.

Howard also admitted to the intent of distributing at least 500 grams of the drug.