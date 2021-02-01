Woman and her 2 children killed in Minnesota triple homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KETK/NBC) – One person has been taken into custody in connection with a triple homicide in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Police discovered the bodies of a mother and her two children at a multi-unit building in a St. Paul neighborhood. The children were aged 14 and 11.

The woman and the 11-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene while the 14-year-old son was taken to a hospital and later deid.

Investigators say they are still combing for clues as to what happened at the time of the shooting, including what a possible motive might have been.

An hour before the shooting, a relative had asked for a welfare check on the woman. The woman told an officer, “I’m OK. Tell them I’m OK.”

“Every homicide is hard, but this is especially a tough one. It’s tough because it involves kids and we had an officer at the home an hour before this call.”

Mike Ernster, St. Paul PD spokesman

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51