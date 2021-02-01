Woman and her 2 children killed in Minnesota triple homicide

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KETK/NBC) – One person has been taken into custody in connection with a triple homicide in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Police discovered the bodies of a mother and her two children at a multi-unit building in a St. Paul neighborhood. The children were aged 14 and 11.

The woman and the 11-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene while the 14-year-old son was taken to a hospital and later deid.

Investigators say they are still combing for clues as to what happened at the time of the shooting, including what a possible motive might have been.

An hour before the shooting, a relative had asked for a welfare check on the woman. The woman told an officer, “I’m OK. Tell them I’m OK.”