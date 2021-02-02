Woman arrested during drug raid in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Emergency Response Team confiscated drugs and arrested a woman after descending on a home Tuesday morning.

The team executed a search warrant about 8:15 a.m. at 116 Fairview St. in Marshall, said information from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s drug crime investigators had identified the house as a site of possible drug use and trafficking.

Deputies arrested Mallary Cohee, of Marshall, who was at the home and confiscated a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, xanax and a firearm, the news release said.

“I am pleased with our Narcotic Investigators and their efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens. We will continue to combat the selling of illegal narcotics, as this type of activity directly influences other crimes within our community,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.