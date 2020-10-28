Woman behind bars in Texarkana on murder charges after evading authorities for 8 years

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman who has been on the lam eight years is in jail in Texarkana charged with capital murder.

Alana Coleman, 38, was wanted in connection with the 2012 stabbing death of Donald Ray Morris, said Texarkana police.

Morris was found by his landlord inside his apartment at the Redwood Apartments, 3400 W. 7th St., on Aug, 12. He had been stabbed many times.

Evidence at the scene connected Coleman to the death, police said. A warrant for Colemen’s arrest was issued in 2013.

Following the stabbing, Coleman immediately fled from the Texarkana area and crossed into Mexico at the border crossing at Laredo, said information from police.

A Texarkana PD detective acting on new information about Coleman’s location in Mexico contacted the U.S. Marshals Service officers who recently arrested her.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Coleman also had warrants for probation violation/possession of controlled substance and failure taAppear for a misdemeanor theft charge.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.

