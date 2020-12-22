Woman charged with stealing Christmas gift from grandchild

Crime

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK/WKRN) – Just three days before Christmas, a woman in Tennessee has been charged with stealing presents from her grandchildren.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported 43-year-old Amy Best took one the presents from under the family Christmas tree.

Detective Lisa Anderson identified a Nintendo Switch that was pawned at a local pawn shop as one of the items taken by Best.

Best was taken into custody Monday and charged with theft. Her bond was set at $7,500.

“It’s a sad day and time to see charges like this at such a special time of the year for special people, including children. We won’t stand for it. We appreciate Detective Anderson’s noble work and we will continue to commit ourselves to these investigations.”

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips

