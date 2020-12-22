Woman charged with stealing Christmas gift from grandchild

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KETK/WKRN) – Just three days before Christmas, a woman in Tennessee has been charged with stealing presents from her grandchildren.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported 43-year-old Amy Best took one the presents from under the family Christmas tree.

Detective Lisa Anderson identified a Nintendo Switch that was pawned at a local pawn shop as one of the items taken by Best.

Best was taken into custody Monday and charged with theft. Her bond was set at $7,500.