Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling more than $500K from East Texas advocacy group

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was sentenced to seven years in federal prison along with a hefty fine for stealing more than half a million dollars from an East Texas advocacy group for the disabled over the course of a year.

Jessica Rottab, 33, used to be the head of the East Texas Council for Independent Living and admitted to stealing $526,000 in federal funds that were meant for clients. She pleaded guilty back at a hearing in July.

Prosecutors at the hearing recommended that Rottab be sentenced to seven years in prison as part of the plea deal. It was announced on Thursday that she will also have to pay more than $672,000 in restitution.