Wood County deputies arrest 5 people at head of meth ring after months-long investigation

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Wood County deputies arrested five people Wednesday afternoon after an eight-month-long investigation into a meth ring.

Constable Kelly Smith said after the raid that “many long hours were put into the aprehension of this crew…” The Sheriff’s Office released a statement, saying in part:

Criminal investigations begin with the patrol deputies that are in your neighborhoods, building relationships and gaining the trust of citizens. Relationships render critical information that can be forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division who will able [to] obtain warrants from a judge and carry the investigation to the final stages. Investigations can range from hours to months to develop behind the scenes. Wood County Sheriff’s Office

The five people currently in custody are:

Teresa Denise Elliott

Tod Matthew White

Ashton Ray Norris

David Lynn White

Katrina Danyel White

Elliott and White face the most serious charge of manufacturing drugs in the highest penalty classification, which includes heroin, meth, cocaine, and hydrocodone. They will face 5-99 years in prison, if convicted.