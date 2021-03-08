Wood County man charged with continuous sexual assault of child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aaron Campos-Narrango (Courtesy Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro man is in the Wood County Jail after being charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Aaron Campos-Narrango was taken into custody on March 6 after the office obtained a warrant for his arrest, said information from Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Campos-Narrango was arrested by deputies with assistance from Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51