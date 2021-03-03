Wood County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted on sexual abuse of child warrant

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, the office said.

James L. Williamson Jr. had previously been arrested in 2019 and released on a $250,000 bond, the announcement said.

Williamson has been known to be in the Hawkins area. Those who have information about Williamson can call 903-763-2201.