Wood County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate man as part of criminal investigation

Crime

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Christopher Charles Minhinnett.

He is a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 165, pounds, according to judicial records.

He is known to frequent the Lake Holbrook and Golden areas, said a statement from the office.

Minhinnett is wanted out of another county and Wood County investigators are working to obtain more warrants for him, the statement said..

Anyone who has information can contact the department at 903-763-2201.

Records show he has previously been booked into the Denton County Jail.

