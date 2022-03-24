TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Better Business Bureau held a press conference at their Tyler office Monday to address their investigation into the world of cryptocurrency, and how it has led many consumers to cases of fraud and financial loss.

The BBB’s in-depth study of these cryptocurrency scams was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). The findings resulted in staggering losses and countless fraud schemes.

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money whereby encryption technology can enable anyone anywhere to send and receive payments. It does not exist in a physical form such as paper money, but as lines of computer code, supported by a decentralized computer system known as blockchain and stored in a “crypto wallet.”

Bitcoin, developed in 2009, is the most popular form of cryptocurrency, available for purchase at tens of thousands of Bitcoin ATMs and increasingly accepted as payment in certain retail transactions. Ethereum is the second most common cryptocurrency and is centrally involved in the increasingly popular non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets such as pictures or music that are purchased with cryptocurrency as an investment.

Critically, cryptocurrency operates outside the traditional banking system and is not subject to the same protections as bank deposits or credit card transactions.

As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to rapidly increase, reports from victims of large financial losses to cryptocurrency related scams are skyrocketing, according to the BBB. The BBB also reported that in 2021, more than 2,400 complaints with monetary losses of nearly $8 million involving cryptocurrency companies were received, along with more than 1,200 reports of crypto scams that also totaled nearly $8 million in losses.

The BBB Scam Tracker reports tripled between 2019 and 2021 and reported losses tripled over the last two years, according to the BBB.

The FTC reported that in 2021, cryptocurrency accounted for the second highest scam losses, with losses of $750 million. Other government entities such as the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the CAFC also had major increases in reports received and major increases in losses. The BBB’s study noted that research shows that most people do not make a report when they are scammed, so actual losses have been suggested to be substantially greater.

Many victims report that after purchasing cryptocurrency, they were directed to websites where they had to create an account in order to monitor their investments, according to BBB. The websites are sophisticated, many offering live customer service chats.

But victims who want to withdraw their “earnings” are told they must contribute more money to cover taxes, commissions, or other fees. Ultimately, they can never withdraw money.

BBB Scam Tracker data shows that cryptocurrency scams most commonly originate on social media, with the FTC noting that 25% of crypto fraud reported in 2021 began on social media. Scammers may impersonate a victim’s friends to tell them about their success in crypto investing, or they may make Facebook posts promising big gains.

Law enforcement and BBB report that romance scammers have begun convincing their victims to invest in cryptocurrency via sophisticated fake apps, disappearing with the money when the victim attempts to withdraw proceeds. Ransomware scams also demand cryptocurrency as payment in many cases, BBB’s study notes.

BBB Scam Tracker data shows that cryptocurrency also is a commonly requested payment method in fraudulent online sales, advance fee loan scams, employment scams, extortion scams, government impostor fees and more. Illicit transactions on the so-called dark web are often conducted using cryptocurrency, and it is used in money laundering.

Law enforcement agencies have pursued cases involving large cryptocurrency losses and the use of cryptocurrency in criminal activity. The U.S. Department of Justice has made arrests this year in cases involving billions of dollars in cryptocurrency laundering.

Tips and Resources

With all of these factors concerning fraud and financial loss associated with cryptocurrency, the BBB has compiled a list of tips to avoid these scams:

Guard your wallet. If you buy cryptocurrency, the security of the wallet is of prime importance. If you lose the key, then your funds are gone permanently.

If you buy cryptocurrency, the security of the wallet is of prime importance. If you lose the key, then your funds are gone permanently. Look carefully at email addresses and website addresses. Phishing scams often try to trick people into logging in and then capture the log in credentials. Those then can be used to steal money. Looking for an exchange with an internet search engine may lead to fake sites which advertise and impersonate real companies. Be especially careful when viewing these on a phone.

Phishing scams often try to trick people into logging in and then capture the log in credentials. Those then can be used to steal money. Looking for an exchange with an internet search engine may lead to fake sites which advertise and impersonate real companies. Be especially careful when viewing these on a phone. Do not pay for products with cryptocurrency. Be careful if someone asks you to pay with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. No one with the government will ever ask for this form of payment.

Be careful if someone asks you to pay with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. No one with the government will ever ask for this form of payment. Beware of fake recovery companies. Scam companies sometimes claim that they can recover stolen money – for a fee. These are usually scammers.

Scam companies sometimes claim that they can recover stolen money – for a fee. These are usually scammers. Watch out for fake reviews. Scammers often create fake reviews for their own companies.

Scammers often create fake reviews for their own companies. Be wary of celebrity endorsements. It can be tempting to rely on a prominent figure who has invested in cryptocurrency. But those endorsements are often not authorized and even if they are, the celebrity may be paid for the effort and may not know more about it than you do.

It can be tempting to rely on a prominent figure who has invested in cryptocurrency. But those endorsements are often not authorized and even if they are, the celebrity may be paid for the effort and may not know more about it than you do. Be careful about claims made on social media. This is the most common place for people to encounter investment scams.

This is the most common place for people to encounter investment scams. Be wary of “friends” who reach out to you on social media and tell you how they made money with cryptocurrency. Accounts are frequently compromised. Call your friend by phone to see if it is really them.

Accounts are frequently compromised. Call your friend by phone to see if it is really them. Only download apps from Google Play or the App Store. Trusted app stores do not eliminate the threat of app scams, but they do offer a basic level of protection. Be careful with apps. Some contain malicious software.

Trusted app stores do not eliminate the threat of app scams, but they do offer a basic level of protection. Be careful with apps. Some contain malicious software. Do not believe promises of guaranteed returns. No one can guarantee how an investment will perform.

No one can guarantee how an investment will perform. Seek help and support. Cybercrime Support Network offers a free, confidential support program for romance scam survivors.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, visit one of the following sites to file a report or complaint: