KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot.

The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars).

You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket until the cut-off time of 9:45 p.m. central, on the night of the drawing (7/29).

If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if you happen to pick all six winning numbers, which just happens to be a one-in-three-hundred-billion chance (1-in-300,000,000,000).

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 45 states, including Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The drawing for the billion dollar jackpot takes place Friday, July 29 at 10:00 p.m.

This is the third time in history the Mega Millions jackpot has topped one billion dollars.


