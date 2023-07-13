(NEXSTAR) — High-profile college sports matchups are coming to the CW Network this fall thanks to a new broadcast deal with the Atlantic Coast Conference and production partner Raycom Sports.

On Thursday, the CW announced an agreement to air ACC football and basketball games beginning this September and running through the 2026-27 season. The action kicks off Saturday, September 9 with a matchup between the Pitt Panthers and non-conference opponent Cincinnati Bearcats.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans.”

In all, 13 football games will air on Saturday afternoons through the regular season. From December through February, 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s games will air across the network, which is owned by the parent company of this website.

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”

The 15-member ACC has won seven national championships in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball since 2015. The ACC is the only conference to win each of those four titles over that stretch.