DALLAS (KETK) — A Dallas man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Thursday for murdering his wife in front of their two young children on Valentine’s Day, according to our affiliate NBCDFW.

Roger Allison, 28, was found guilty by a Dallas County jury of murder for the killing of Raesha Nelson Allison, 29, in their east Oak Cliff apartment last year.

According to NBCDFW, prosecutors said that Allison shot his wife eight times while she held their baby girl. Footage from a responding police officer’s body camera was shown to the jury that depicted the baby screaming on the apartment floor next to her mother while their young boy sat on the couch nearby with his eyes closed.