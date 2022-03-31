Police say that they found no evidence of a road rage incident in the 3-year-old's death.

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — The mother who said her 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in a road rage incident was arrested and charged with child endangerment in connection to his death.

26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, mother of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly refusing to speak to detectives. She was taken to Dallas police headquarters and interviewed about her son’s death.

Washington had outstanding warrants out of Carrolton for a speeding ticket and failure to use a child safety seat. Police say that she was also charged with endangering a child in relation to her son’s death.

According to an affidavit obtained by our NBC affiliate, KXAS, all three of the children in the car were not in seatbelts. The mother told police that she was involved in a road rage incident as she left a business with her three children, the affidavit stated.

Authorities said that the investigation into the road rage incident stalled after officers were not able to locate a crime scene.

Washington said that the alleged driver followed her and she pulled into a neighborhood trying to lose the person, according to KXAS. The mother said that she parked next to Forest Meadows park and that as she was getting her children out of the car, the other driver came back and shot at them, hitting her son, according to documents. She said that she then took him to a nearby hospital.

According to police, Washington signed a consent form at the hospital that allowed police to search her vehicle for evidence. Authorities say that she told them that there were no firearms in the vehicle, but while searching for evidence in the 3-year-old’s death, they found a handgun in the glove compartments.

The gun was allegedly one of two that were purchased on March 4, the second gun was not found in the car or search of her home, police said.

During a recorded interview, police said that Washington told them that during the road rage incident, she reached for her handgun in the glove compartment twice but never took it out. She said that her children were moving freely from the front and back seat and that she heard two gunshots. According to officials, she said the first shot sounded far away.

According to the affidavit, the 3-year-old’s autopsy showed that there was unburned gunpowder residue on his body, indicating that the shot that killed him came from close proximity, which ruled out him being shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Police say that the endangering a child charge was added because there was a weapon accessible to her children who were not in seatbelts. There has been no new information released about how the boy was shot.

Washington is currently in the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 Bond.

Washington’s husband, Jalexus Washington Sr., was also arrested Wednesday for outstanding traffic warrants and for unlawfully carrying a weapon. According to police, he said that he was at work when his son was shot and that he did not know where his wife’s gun was, but that it would’ve been in her care.

Police said that the gun he was carrying was the second gun purchased by his wife on March 4.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has had past involvement with the family, agency spokeswoman Tiffani Butler said. DFPS is investigating the fatality alongside Dallas Police, she said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 053933-2022.