DALLAS (KETK) — Two people are dead after reports of an active shooter at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building on Tuesday afternoon, according to our affiliate NBC DFW.

Authorities said the shooting was a murder-suicide. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it appeared an armed person fatally shot someone before taking their own life, according to NBC DFW.

The deceased have not been publicly identified, but officials said they were a man and a woman, according to Will Fritz with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Their relationship “was not immediately clear,” but one of them is believed to be an employee who worked in the building.

According to authorities, there is no longer a threat to the public. The medical examiner’s office building and the nearby Dallas County Health and Human Services building were evacuated as a precaution.

Reports of an active shooter came in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the building located in the 2300 block of North Stemmons Freeway.

The names of the deceased will be released after the families are notified, and Jenkins said grief counselors will be provided to staff, according to NBC DFW.

KETK News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: NBC DFW

Photo courtesy: NBC DFW