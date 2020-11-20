Dallas police say man charged with 4 murders is suspect in other shootings

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police say a man in custody is a suspect in multiple area homicides and shootings, according to KETK sister station KXAS-TV.

Jeremy Harris, 31, has been charged in connection with the death of Blair Carter, 60, of Celina, the father of Harris’s former girlfriend, and three shooting deaths in the Dallas area, the Dallas television station is reporting.

During a news conference Friday, Dallas police they believe Harris also is connected to two at least three other fatal shootings as well as nonfatal shootings and an aggravated assault.

In most of the cases under investigation, it is not believed Harris knew the victims, authorities said.

Police said they have evidence that connects Harris to some of the crimes.

On Friday afternoon, Harris was being held in the Collin County Jail on multiple murder charges. His bond was set at $3 million.