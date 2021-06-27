Dashcam video shows Santa Fe County deputy save child from choking

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dashcam video from the cruiser of a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy shows the quick thinking that saved a one-year-old’s life. The incident happened on June 5 when Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke says he was conducting a traffic stop on a car that appeared to be driving erratically on I-25.
He says the driver jumped out of the car. Concerned, Ficke jumped out of his patrol unit and ran over.
That’s when the deputy noticed the man’s toddler was choking. After calling for an ambulance, he began performing the Heimlich maneuver for an infant.
“After about 45 seconds to a minute of giving the Heimlich, the Cheeto she was choking on came out and she started crying where I turned her back up and just tried to comfort her,” said Deputy Ficke.
The little girl is doing fine. Deputy Ficke says he was glad to be there at the right time and to help the child.
