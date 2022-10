Photo courtesy of the city of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.

Officers on the scene estimate that there are 10-20 gallons of diesel on the road.

TxDOT is being called to the scene to assess the roadway for safety as it is slick.

Avoid the area and expect delays.