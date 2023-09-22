TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three local organizations have joined efforts to support East Texans in need by providing dairy products.

The East Texas Food Bank, Hiland Dairy and regional dairy council Dairy MAX teamed up to launch “Donate Dollars for Dairy” drive during the East Texas State Fair beginning Sept. 22 though Oct. 1.

“On average, a person visiting a food bank only receives one gallon of milk each year. Dairy is one of the most requested items in food banks, but due to its perishability physical dairy donations are not accepted,” Dairy MAX Public Relations Manager, Mandy Johnson said in a press release.

The funds raised will be used to purchase wholesome dairy products for distribution through the East Texas Food Bank.

Hiland Dairy has pledged to match up to $2,500 and when that amount is met Dairy MAX will pledge an additional match of $500.

The Dairy MAX Dairy Discovery Zone’s animatronic cow will be set up in the Hiland Dairy AG-Venture area with information and signage displaying a QR code.