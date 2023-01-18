Dolly Parton introduces her Duncan Hines’ Buttermilk Biscuit mix, available in stores this January. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton announced four new additions to her Duncan Hines baking collection, with both sweet and savory options.

Parton announced the new items on Tuesday on social media. The new items include mixes for sweet cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, caramel turtle brownies and fudge brownies.

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.

While you can use any of the mixes as they are, the company has also included Dolly’s recipes on its website to take it to the next level. Fans can make peanut butter skillet brownie sundaes, pecan pie brownies, jalapeno cornbread, and cheddar and chive biscuits.

“I have a real treat for you!” Parton said when announcing the new mixes. “Now they’re gonna be available in stores real soon, but you can get all the mixes along with some other special items in my baking kit while supplies last.”

In addition to the four mixes, the baking kits also include a tea towel, spatula, three recipe cards, and a special note from Dolly, according to the Duncan Hines website. The website also included an option for fans to enter their email for announcements when the product is ready or when new products are released.

The lines will be available starting at noon on Feb. 7.

Parton’s line initially started with banana pudding and coconut cake mixes, as well as a buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frosting.