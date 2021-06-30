Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 22: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld talks about his new memoir, “Known and Unknown,” at The Heritage Foundation February 22, 2011 in Washington, DC. Rumsfeld said the book took four years to write and talks about his relationships with former colleagues in the administration of former U.S. President George W. Bush. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The family of Donald Rumsfeld announced his passing today on Twitter:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico. History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

Rumsfeld has a long history as a public servant. He was the Secretary of Defense for President Gerald Ford and President George W. Bush, making him both youngest and second-oldest person to hold the position. He was a former Navy pilot, White House chief of staff, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, U.S. Congressman and chief executive officer for two Fortune 500 companies.

According to the Bush White House, Rumsfeld was responsible for directing the Defense Department in response to the Sept. 11 attacks, to include Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 1977, Rumsfeld was awarded the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He ran for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren.