Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

The family of Donald Rumsfeld announced his passing today on Twitter:
Rumsfeld has a long history as a public servant. He was the Secretary of Defense for President Gerald Ford and President George W. Bush, making him both youngest and second-oldest person to hold the position. He was a former Navy pilot, White House chief of staff, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, U.S. Congressman and chief executive officer for two Fortune 500 companies.
According to the Bush White House, Rumsfeld was responsible for directing the Defense Department in response to the Sept. 11 attacks, to include Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In 1977, Rumsfeld was awarded the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
He ran for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren.