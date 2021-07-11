DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday.

Trump spoke at another CPAC in Florida back in February in his first post-presidential appearance.

Back in May, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the state was looking forward to hosting CPAC.

Texas is looking forward to hosting @CPAC in Dallas this summer.



No masks. No limits.



Just conservative red meat with a side of BBQ. https://t.co/azR6dcdvfp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 14, 2021

The three-day event is at the Hilton Anatote in Dallas. Trump is wrapping up the event on Sunday evening, with CPAC straw poll results following shortly after.

The CPAC agenda does not say what exactly Trump will be speaking about, but other topics covered throughout the conference include “Buckley, Reagan, Trump: Now What? The Future of Conservatism”, “Why Faith Matters”, “Can Cancel Culture Be Canceled?” and more.

The theme of the event is “America UnCanceled”.