LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview have placed two temporary 4-way stops as the city debates on removing traffic signals at two intersections.

On Thursday, drivers in downtown Longview saw two new 4-way stop signs after a recent Traffic Signal Warrant Analysis identified that the signals were not required on intersections between Whaley Street and First and Second Street.

Based on the nine factors examined, the city said the test concluded they were not required. The test factors include: four-hour volume, eight-hour volume, peak volume, pedestrian volume, crash experience and others.

The city said they will review traffic at the intersection for the next 60 days using the 4-way stop sign and if no safety concerns arise, they will install permanent traffic signs.