(WXIN) – Indiana State Police said no suspicious items were found after dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent an anonymous bomb threat overnight, prompting many of those schools to call for an online-learning day or cancel classes altogether Friday.

Noblesville Schools officials were the first to confirm to Nexstar’s WXIN that their district had received an anonymous bomb threat via email.

The list then grew to include the Lebanon Community School Corporation, Marion Community Schools and Southwestern Consolidated Schools, all three of which confirmed they were on e-learning due to the threat.

According to a representative with Noblesville Schools, the bomb threat “was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana.”

Speedway Schools and Center Grove Schools were among the schools to forgo virtual classes and instead close for the day. Families with children in Center Grove were told “Homeland Security is investigating this situation” in an emailed message.

Henry County Sheriff John M. Sproles said his office received an email describing a bomb threat that had been emailed to 40 school districts.

The threat was written in Arabic script, Sproles said, and could be translated as follows:

“One of your schools has a bomb inside. It is well built, solid and discreetly located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest.”

The FBI said it is aware of these threats and is “working in coordination with our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate.”

Indiana State Police said they learned of the threat early Friday morning and quickly contacted the Department of Education, as well as “local, county, and federal law enforcement partners.”

No suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of the schools. ISP said they are investigating the origin of the threat.

“The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

Of the districts that received the threat, those that closed or transitioned to virtual learning are listed below.