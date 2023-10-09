EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety ended up with the vehicle that was being pursued landing in a pond at the El Paso Country Club on Sunday morning, Oct. 8, a DPS spokesman confirmed to KTSM.

The pursuit began at Mesa and Doniphan and ended with the pursued vehicle going into a pond at the golf course off Country Club Drive, said DPS Sgt. Eliot Torres.

The driver of the pursued vehicle and five migrants inside bailed out of the vehicle before it went into the pond, Torres said. There were no injuries, he said.

The migrants will be turned over to Border Patrol for processing. The driver, identified as an American who was driving a vehicle with Chihuahua plates, will face charges of human smuggling, Torres said.

The initial investigation shows that two DPS vehicles were involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as soon as we learn more.