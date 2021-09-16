DPS, TMD hold first weekly briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their first weekly briefing Thursday morning on the progress of Operation Lone Star (OLS).

Officials from both entities discussed numbers from the operation along the Texas, Mexico border.

During the press conference, officials showed footage of multiple high-speed pursuits and images of migrants they have encountered while at the border. They also had items that have been confiscated during OLS.

On March 4. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in an effort to combat human smuggling at the border.

Troopers are usually on the roadways, but now they are in the Rio Grande River waters.

At the press conference Texas DPS Regional Director, Victor Escalon stated that U.S. Border Patrol was overwhelmed processing migrants apprehended at the border, causing gaps along their patrolling area.

In a previous interview, officials told Valley Central Troopers to help conduct interviews with unaccompanied minors who crossed the border to identify victims of human trafficking and gain actionable intelligence that will aid in the arrest of traffickers, officials told ValleyCentral.

“We have our criminal investigators out on scene,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez, Public Information Officer, Texas Department of Public Safety -South Texas Region in a previous interview with ValleyCentral. “We have our aircraft personnel, as you can see we have our Tactical Marine Unit as well, patrolling the Rio Grande River.”

DPS is now involved in more than just daily operations. A collaborative effort to stop illegal activity at the border.

“It’s obvious more troopers, more troopers more people coming across, more pursuits. It’s a necessary evil,” said Escalon.

Since March DPS has had 33 violent encounters along the border from Laredo to Brownsville, officials said at the press conference.

Texas Military Department Major Griego read a statement from the department.

“Our mission is to observe and report… in high drug and human trafficking areas,” said Griego.

This was the first weekly briefing held by the departments.

