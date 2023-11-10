DALLAS (KDAF) — Many movie, television studios and celebs are abandoning the LA life and moving down south to good ol’ Texas. Including Emmy-winning TV Host and Producer, Dr. Phil C. McGraw.

The TV Host has announced a new television network that will be called Merit Street Media and will have a TV studio located in Fort Worth, according to outlets. The network is said to be focused on delivering, “essential news and entertainment delivering common sense television,” as described on their website.

Dr. Phil’s show ended with a final episode airing earlier this year in May. After Media Ventures confirmed the ceased production of the show.

Merit Street Media will be airing a new version of The Dr. Phil Show called Dr. Phil Primetime, which is set to air on Feb. 26, 2024, at 7 p.m. central time. Other TV show lineups will be announced in February 2024 as well.

“Emmy award-winning Executive Producer and TV Host, Dr. Phil McGraw, is set to launch a new version of the Dr. Phil show in Primetime. The show will continue to focus on real people facing real problems in our society. Dr. Phil Primetime will premiere on February 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST.”

