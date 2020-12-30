Driver identified in Shreveport crash involving stolen car that killed passenger

Shreveport police say the passenger in a stolen car was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified the man who was driving a stolen car Sunday that crashed into a house in West Cedar Grove and caught fire, killing the passenger.

Police say 19-year-old Travion Jamario D’andre Jefferson was at the wheel of the stolen 2008 Infiniti that had been reported as carjacked from Smith County, Texas and was driving at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control and crashed into a vacant home on Wallace Street. Both the house and the car caught fire.

Jefferson was able to get out of the car before the crash and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. His passenger, who has not yet been identified, was unable to escape and died at the scene.

Jefferson remains in custody but has not been charged, according to SPD. They say criminal charges are “possibly pending” and the investigation is still on-going.