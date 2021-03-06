Driver injured in wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard near Tyler mall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Loop 323 and Old Bullard near the Tyler Broadway Square mall.

According to a reporter on scene, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. A car was struck by a white Ford pickup that was turning south on Old Bullard from west on Loop 323.

One of the people involved was a KETK employee, Roberto Gallegos, and who was taken to the hospital. A passenger with Gallegos was not taken to the hospital.

According to KETK’s Trent Bennett, Gallegos is back home with stitches and bruises and Gallegos’ wife said he had no signs of head trauma.

Photo of Roberto Gallegos, courtesy of Trent Bennett

“He’s resting and recovering,” Bennett said in a statement on Facebook. “Thank you all for your prayers and kind thoughts. I will share all of your words with Berto when I see him.”