BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn.

Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Contreras was taken into custody Monday at the 600 block of Sante Fe Street, according to police, who provided details about how Contreras and a woman were at a party where he was consuming alcohol. Contreras, the woman and a 1-month-old child left the party and Contreras was driving at a high rate of speed, police said.

“The [woman] told Contreras to slow down, and he continued to go faster,” police said.

When they arrived at home, Contreras became aggressive and “intoxicated to the point where he could not maintain his balance,” police stated. He grabbed the baby and lost his balance, falling on the newborn.

“Once outside, Contreras lost his balance and fell on the infant. The victim ran and grabbed the infant from Contreras,” police said. “Contreras got upset and charged the victim. Contreras then grabbed the infant and yanked him away. The victim managed to call the police and distracted Contreras, to which she took the baby back.”

Contreras left and officers found him a few blocks away, police said.

Authorities said that Contreras refused to get in the police unit and began pushing back to avoid being placed in the back seat. Officers then used a stun gun on Contreras, who then complied, police said.

Contreras was taken to the Brownsville City Jail where he gave police a false name, police said.

“It was discovered that Contreras gave a false name because he had a warrant out of Cameron County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

Contreras was arraigned Tuesday and charged with injury to a child; assault family violence; endanger child; resist transport; and failure to identify, according to police. His bonds totaled $61,000.