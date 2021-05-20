East Texans can get a taste of their favorite fair foods this month

(KETK)- East Texans can get their favorite fair foods a few months earlier this year.

The East Texas Fair is typically held in September, but Taste of the Fair is bringing some of your favorite delicacies to town.

They opened on Thursday, and this is the third and final “off season” event. The fair grounds are open from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Organizers expect this year to attract the largest crowd yet.

East Texans can look forward to getting a taste of 50 fan favorites. This includes corn dogs, funnel cakes, turkey legs, and smoked meatloaf.

“The response has been incredible. From the very first time we did this in 2020, which we thought was going to be a one time thing, the community was just begging to bring it back. We see a lot of people who come out here every day,” said Cody Rosenbalm, director of marketing at the East Texas State Fair.

Taste of the Fair was started as a way for vendors to make money after they were affected financially due to the pandemic.

Food stands will also be open before Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy High School graduations.

Taste of the Fair ends on May 23, but it will open again from May 27-30.