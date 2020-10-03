East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert reacts to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke with KETK’s Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak about President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The congressman also battled the COVID-19 virus in July.

Gohmert talked about the president travelling to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“Well it’s hard to know, but you know he’s continued to say in his statement as he went to Walter Reed that this is you know nothing serious,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert added that when he quarantined in Tyler he shut the whole world out, but his situation was different than Trumps.

“I was wondering about that how in the world he would quarantine in the White House because there is always something coming up, always somebody that needs to run in and get this or that,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert said Trump has better care than he did, and he also talked about the comments that the president is receiving from the public.

“Despite all the well wishing, the sad wishing that some people are laying on him not wanting him to survive. I had the same thing, but I had a lot of people praying for me in addition to resting and taking you know the viatmin c, d, zinc, nebulizer,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert added that a big amount of people are praying for Trump too.

“The president’s getting them too. He’s getting them from all over the place,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert also mentioned he tried to work while sick, but he had to stop at one point and he encouraged the president to rest.

“If he’s able to rest or just work online and not work his voice too much then he’ll be fine. He’s in amazingly good shape.” Gohmert said.