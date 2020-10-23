East Texas Democrats share their take on the final Presidential debate

(KETK)- Local Democrats said they enjoyed this Presidential debate more than the first one.

The group organized an event at the restaurant JT2. They decorated the place with their signs and posters to promote their party.

They eagerly watched the television as President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head to head.

Lashun Roy, the president of the Democratic Club of Smith County said this night’s debate was better.

“We are actually getting to hear the candidates. They’re not speaking over one another and I really appreciate that.” Roy said.