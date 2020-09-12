East Texas fire departments send team members to help contain California fires

A firefighter puts out a hot spot along Highway 38 northwest of Forrest Falls, Calif., as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. The fire started by a device at a gender reveal party on Saturday. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

(KETK)- The Longview Fire Department and the City of Nacogdoches announced on Facebook that they will deploy a group of firefighters to assist with the California wildfires.

Longview Fire Department will deploy their Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which is a program that allows local fire departments to assist the state of Texas during emergencies. The program was first used during Hurricane Ike, and it has been used throughout other wildfire outbreaks across Texas and to help during Hurricane Alex and Harvey. TIFMAS can also be used for big out of state disasters.

Longview fire officials will also deploy Booster 4 and a team consisting of three personnel on Friday, September 11.

The team will meet their strike team today in Lubbock, and they will be deployed for 14 days.

The Nacogdoches Fire Department also sent 1 engine, 1 command vehicle and 8 firefighters as part of a TIFMAS deployment. The Nacogdoches team includes Jason Scorsonelli, Jeremy Fults, Dusty Arreguin, Mason King, Stephen Arreguin, TA Turner, Chris Walker and Mike Brown.

Earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles will be deployed to California on Sept. 11.

All of these resources are a product from 56 Texas fire departments.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”