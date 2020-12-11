East Texas first responders buy Christmas gifts for hundreds of children during ‘Blue Santa’ event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are less than 15 days until Santa comes to town, but some East Texas children had a chance to go ahead and take home their Christmas gifts on Thursday night.

Police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, and other first responders were able to create some Christmas magic at a Walmart in Tyler with their annual “Blue Santa” event.

250 children in the Tyler area received a $100 dollar gift card to spend however they wanted. Kids were paired with members of law enforcement. Officers then guided both children and their families around the store and helped them pick out whatever their hearts desired.

According to Jimmy Toler, the city of Tyler’s Chief of Police, officers “… link up with nominated families, they’ll write a $100 hundred gift card, so that a child can pick out the gifts that they want for Christmas so that child has a very enjoyable Christmas.”

Although Santa may not have been in his traditional red this year, a photo with St. Nick and a shopping spree with the men in blue, was a Christmas blessing to those little kiddos. This unique Christmas experience may even mean more to their parents.

For Brenda Lopez, an East Texas mother of 10, this was her first time participating in Tyler’s “Blue Santa” event. “During this pandemic time, money is tight, and having ten kids, it’s very hard to get presents for everyone,” said Lopez. However, this Christmas she won’t have to worry. Thanks to our front line heroes, she believes she and her family, “…will have the greatest Christmas ever.”

According to Chuck Boyce, a Tyler Police Officer, he met a kid that didn’t even want to purchase a toy, but rather a pillow. “I was like, dude we got money for toys, why do you want that pillow, and he was like I don’t have one,” said Boyce.

He added that events like these are a perfect reminder of the true spirit behind the Christmas season. “This is an event where you come and you learn to be grateful for what you have, not for what you don’t have,” said Boyce.