East Texas Food Bank distributes 3,000 food boxes to needy just before Thanksgiving

East Texas (KETK) – More than 4,000 families received boxes of food on Tuesday in Lufkin and Longview as part of distributions from the Tyler-based East Texas Food Bank.

On Monday, the food bank partnered with Green Acres Baptist Church to distribute 1,100 boxes of food in Tyler.

“With the holidays here, more families are turning to us and our partner pantries for assistance,” said a statement from the nonprofit.

The food bank is asking for continued support and donations as it works to provide meals for people in need.

“When you volunteer or donate to the East Texas Food Bank, you provide the hope they need today,” the statement said.