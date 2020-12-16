East Texas Food Bank distributions scheduled for week before Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will have two drive-thru food distributions in Tyler this week on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The distribution on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be in the East Texas State Fairgrounds on Front Street. Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be distributed.

The Dec. 19 distribution is slated for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church on Troup Highway. Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be available along with prepackaged meals from HEB.

Both distributions are only while supplies last. Anyone can attend the drive-thru and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements.

The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 Texas counties and drive-thru distributions will continue in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin in 2021.