East Texas Food Banks are helping more people as the holiday season approaches

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Local food banks are supporting the community and providing more food this year. Meanwhile, the holiday season is approaching, and it is looking to be one like no other.

If you’re planning to see family for the holidays, things might look different this year.

Texas sits at an 8% unemployment rate, and many people cannot afford to put food on the table.

For the past few months the East Texas Food Banks also said they’ve seen an increase in produce distributions, but they’re worried about seeing enough protein donations come in for the winter months because of how expensive they can be.

Dennis Cullinane, the CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said they are helping a lot of people this year.

“In the early days of the pandemic, we had experienced a 40% increase in food distribution, and since July, we’re still running about 10-11% more in food distribution than last year,” said Cullinane.

The East Texas Food Bank hosts drives throughout the month. You are welcome to drop off non-perishable items during business hours at their distribution center at 3201 Robertson Rd, Tyler, TX 75701.