East Texas in need of 911 dispatchers, Longview Police and Fire Department host hiring event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – If you are looking for a new job, here is a profession in need to consider. The City of Longview is in need to fill critical job positions that help save lives. Currently, in Longview, there are 10 open 911 dispatch positions to fulfill. This extreme shortage leaves Longview’s Dispatch Center extremely overburdened.

On Thursday, the City along with the police and fire departments held a joint hiring event to help alleviate immediate hiring needs.

“Our training process is comprehensive and lengthy. It takes about a full year to get someone completely released from the day they come in, till they can work all the positions in the room,” said Public Safety Communications Manager, Matt Ainsworth.

Longview is looking for service-minded individuals to apply.

“So, making sure they are confident and competent at the same time is probably the biggest support we can give them. We try to make as many shoulders to lean on as we can,” said Ainsworth.

Not just in Longview, but across East Texas, Dispatch Departments are committed to helping their employees cope with what they hear every day on the job.

“Everybody who does this job, for the most part, likes to think of themselves as being tough, as not needing that kind of assistance. Especially over the last two or three years, I think with assistance from the police department, we’ve really become much more sensitive to that. Everybody has a threshold, everybody has a capacity,” said Ainsworth.

Longview’s Communication Center receives on average about 430 calls in a 24-hour period. Not having enough operators runs the risk of not responding to a call quickly enough.

‘’When you pay $30,000 a year as we do here, it’s hard to convince people to come take a job for that when they can make more sitting at home on their couch on unemployment,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Cherokee County, The City of Mount Pleasant, and Palestine are just some of the other locations that also have current openings.

“Our dispatchers are where it all starts. They are the first person that the public talks to and they are the ones that the public relies on to get them the help that they need,” said Sheriff Dickson.

Hiring/Application Links below:

For Longview: Apply here and Contact Human Resources to schedule skills testing after completion of online application.

For Cherokee County: Apply here.

For Mount Pleasant: Apply here.

For Palestine: Apply here.